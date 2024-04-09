Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

ASML traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $985.93. 569,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,149. The stock has a market cap of $389.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $950.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $773.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.