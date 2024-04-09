Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 515,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,225,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

