Heroes of Mavia Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.05 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $146.05 million and $44.47 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00007043 BTC on exchanges.

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 5.25306379 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $31,882,885.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

