Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. 4,295,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,195,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Hertz Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

