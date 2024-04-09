Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

