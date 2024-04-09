Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

