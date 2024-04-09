HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $675.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Shares of HUBS opened at $670.57 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $394.26 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

