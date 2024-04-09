Hudson Canyon Capital Management Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. 49,347,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,265,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $559.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

