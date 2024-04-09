Hudson Canyon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.75. 372,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

