Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 370 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.0% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

