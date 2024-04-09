Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 377 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. 2,217,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

