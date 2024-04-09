Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 381 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 41,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 1,940,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,981. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

