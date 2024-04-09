Hudson Canyon Capital Management Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $24.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,311.24. The stock had a trading volume of 479,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,193. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,291.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,092.43. The company has a market cap of $607.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

