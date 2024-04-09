Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 2.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

HUM stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $316.08. 175,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,285. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

