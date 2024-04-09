Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 0.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.66 and last traded at $317.17. Approximately 134,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,058,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

