Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 2,299,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,331,064. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

