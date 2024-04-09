Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $803.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

