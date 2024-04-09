hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
hVIVO Trading Down 2.9 %
LON:HVO opened at GBX 28.54 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.84. hVIVO has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).
