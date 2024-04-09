hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:HVO opened at GBX 28.54 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.84. hVIVO has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

