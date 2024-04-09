IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.20 at Bank of America

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.98. The company had a trading volume of 799,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,999. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0745752 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

