Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.38

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $40.58. Ichor shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 22,329 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.