ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $320.96 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.