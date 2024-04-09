IDEXX Laboratories’ (IDXX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

IDXX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $514.66. 74,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,794. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,377,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

