Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,384,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,240,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.33. 1,382,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,587. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.99 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

