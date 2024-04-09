Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases Shares of 4,233,797 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,233,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,827,000. Veralto comprises approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.72% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $12,366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.81.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

