Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 139,632 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,632 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.21% of United Rentals worth $469,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $696.76. The stock had a trading volume of 380,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,963. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.