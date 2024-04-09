Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 282,513 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282,513 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.44% of Cadence Design Systems worth $326,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.41. 1,192,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,242. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

