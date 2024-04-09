Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 30,877 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.26% of Waters worth $245,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE WAT traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.03. 295,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,607. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

