Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

