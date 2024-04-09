Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stake Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

