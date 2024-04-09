InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.39 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,610,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,116 shares of company stock worth $2,045,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.