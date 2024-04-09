Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGN

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Inogen has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.49). Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Inogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Inogen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Inogen by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inogen by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.