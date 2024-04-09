Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
INO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
