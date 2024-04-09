Insider Buying: C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) Insider Purchases 485,320 Shares of Stock

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) insider Clive Dix bought 485,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £48,532 ($61,425.14).

C4X Discovery Stock Down 11.1 %

LON:C4XD traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9.42 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,702. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.78. C4X Discovery Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.28).

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About C4X Discovery

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.