Insider Buying: C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) Insider Purchases 485,320 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XDGet Free Report) insider Clive Dix bought 485,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £48,532 ($61,425.14).

C4X Discovery Stock Down 11.1 %

LON:C4XD traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9.42 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,702. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.78. C4X Discovery Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4X Discovery

About C4X Discovery

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.