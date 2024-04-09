Insider Buying: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CRO Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,713,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

