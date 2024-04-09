Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $72,301.92.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 447,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

