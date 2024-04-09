Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells 12,362 Shares of Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,875.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $7,398.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of SVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357. Servotronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Servotronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Servotronics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Servotronics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

