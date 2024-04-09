Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells 3,170 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $148,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,258. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $829.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business's revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

