Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells 554 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $148,990.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

RGR stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 120,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,258. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

