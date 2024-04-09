Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 4.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $178.13. Approximately 241,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 882,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

