Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integer traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 153288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.40.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ITGR. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Integer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

