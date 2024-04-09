Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 6,783,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,628,316. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

