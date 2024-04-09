Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.15. 304,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,920. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $647.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.40. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.