Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 0.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $639.32 and last traded at $641.19. Approximately 124,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,239,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

