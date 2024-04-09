Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.14. 1,256,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,413,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.