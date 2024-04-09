Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,288,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $385.76. 564,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,145. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

