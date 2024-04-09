Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.40

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 158310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

