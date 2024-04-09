Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 83,266 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $47.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

