Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.65

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 233851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,685,000 after buying an additional 5,140,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,414 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

