Investors Purchase High Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 37,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 22,933 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

NYSE W traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 3,037,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,134. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,664 shares of company stock worth $4,548,627 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

