Investors Purchase High Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 37,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 22,933 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE W traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 3,037,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,134. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,664 shares of company stock worth $4,548,627 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.