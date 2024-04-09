IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $991.91 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $991.91 million and $21.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002601 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

